Martha Stewart Details "Messy" First Uber Ride In Hilarious Social Media Post

Martha Stewart is hip now.

She’s got street cred from spending some time in the clink, she’s teaming up with Snoop Dogg for cooking adventures, and now, she’s joined the rest of the world in experiencing Uber!

Stewart used the ride share service for the first time yesterday, and posted a HILARIOUS picture on Instagram detailing her experience. It’s safe to say it was one she didn't enjoy!

First, the first Uber she called never showed up. The second was late, parked in a spot that was hard to find, and was also facing the wrong way of the direction they needed to head, and Stewart also wrote of how dirty the vehicle was. The picture proved her right, too!

Plus, she claimed to have ordered Uber’s “LUX Service,” which is described by the company as “our most luxurious ride option … for moments when you want to splurge and celebrate.”

A spokesperson for Uber said of Martha’s post, “We were so disappointed to hear about Martha’s negative experience this morning. We have been in touch with her as we know that every trip counts.”

Via NY Post