Martin Sheen Stops By Joe T. Garcia’s While Filming Movie In Fort Worth

November 13, 2019
Emmy and Golden Globe winner Martin Sheen is currently in Fort Worth for the production of his upcoming movie 12 Mighty Orphans.

And when one is in Fort Worth, you make it a point to stop by Joe T. Garcia’s!

The 79-year-old stopped by the famed restaurant Tuesday afternoon, along with fellow actor Matt Clark. 

12 Mighty Orphans follows the true story from the 1930s, when a Fort Worth high school football team comprised of orphans went on to state championship football game against Highland Park.  

