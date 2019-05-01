So That's How They Filmed The Bathtub Scene In Mary Poppins Returns

May 1, 2019
If you haven't seen Mary Poppins Returns...you now have a new assignment for the week. Emily Blunt is amazing. The movie pays homage to the original perfectly. It's just all around fun. a real feel good flick!

Now, for those of you have seen the movie. Let's talk about that bathtub scene! How stinkin' cool is it when they all jump in the tub and land in the ocean?!?!?! Well, guess what? That's NOT special effects! They really did jump into the tub for that scene. The bathrub was rigged up with a slide, so it really looks like they were on a wild ride!

That's awesome!

