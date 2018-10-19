Massive Alligator Spotted On Florida Golf Course

His name is Chubbs.

He's a massive 15-foot alligator well known to the patrons of the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto, Florida. Chubbs appears sporadically on the course, and each time, people are immediately transported into the Jurassic age.

Because he is a freakin’ dinosaur.

GIANT GATOR! The famous 15-foot-long alligator named "Chubbs" has lived at the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in the Tampa Bay area for years, but still manages to take golfers by surprise when he goes for a stroll! MORE: https://t.co/L7ocLW9Zre pic.twitter.com/iNScLL0DWE — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) October 16, 2018

Chubbs first went viral in 2016, and luckily, is pretty docile and hasn't caused any injury yet. Ken Powell, the golf course's general manager, said it's still best to avoid him. He said, "He doesn’t hurt anybody. He's got a giant reservoir to go to. If you're on foot, you don't want to be that close."

Via WSVN