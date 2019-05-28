Massive Fire Destroys Ambassador Hotel In Dallas

One of the oldest hotels in Dallas is no more after a four alarm fire rampaged through building early this morning.

Sometime around 1:30AM, the 115-year-old Ambassador Hotel in Dallas, which was currently under construction, being turned into apartments, shops, and restaurants caught fire. While the cause of the fire is unknown, over 100 Dallas firefighters battled against the flames. Smoked billowed out from the hotel, covering a huge portion of I-30 this morning. Reports claim the fire could be smelled as far out as Plano.

A four alarm fire destroys the 115 year old Ambassador Hotel near downtown Dallas. Smoke can be smelled in Plano, 20 miles north. Traffic back up in both directions on I-30, which runs nearby. Alan @scaia is on the scene this morning with live reports. @KRLD pic.twitter.com/CuX89aor4n — Mike Rogers (@KRLDMikeRogers) May 28, 2019

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire.