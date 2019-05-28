Massive Fire Destroys Ambassador Hotel In Dallas

May 28, 2019
dallas

One of the oldest hotels in Dallas is no more after a four alarm fire rampaged through building early this morning.

Sometime around 1:30AM, the 115-year-old Ambassador Hotel in Dallas, which was currently under construction, being turned into apartments, shops, and restaurants caught fire. While the cause of the fire is unknown, over 100 Dallas firefighters battled against the flames. Smoked billowed out from the hotel, covering a huge portion of I-30 this morning. Reports claim the fire could be smelled as far out as Plano.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire.

Dallas
Hotel
Oldest
ambassador hotel
Fire
four alarm

