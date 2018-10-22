Parents-To-Be Go Viral For Alien Themed Maternity Shoot
Alien is easily one of the the scariest movies of all time. In fact, the first film of the franchise is known for one scene in particular...when an alien bursts out of a crew member's chest. That scene is so famous, even Space Balls paid homage to it. It's unforgettable.
So when your baby is due near Halloween, you have to make it work in your favor with an Alien themed maternity shoot!
Meet Todd Cameron and his wife Nicole, who are very pregnant. Over the summer, while Nicole was going through multiple body changes, the two came up with a genius maternity shoot idea, the movie, Alien. Specifically the bursting scene!
#burston #birth #firstbreath #momentofadjustment #welcome #son #beautifulhorror #cute #alien #chestburster #xenomorph
Burston surveys the landscape #whatthehell #ourbeautifulchild #thebeautyoflife #takingitallin #isitaboyorgirl #wemayneedaquarantine #facehuggies #burston
Young Burston in the arms of his mom for the first time since his exit from the womb. Look at the love in those eyes. #wemadethis #norefundsnoreturns #loveisblind #wheredowelookforthegender #letsgetyousomefirstaid
Burston gets his first kiss from Mom while our photographer calls an ambulance. #mommykisses #welcomesweetone preciousmoments #bloodykisses #stillmayneedaquarantine #dontshowfear #alien #aliens #xenomorph #ches
Burston takes his first life sustaining drink from a bottle. While "Breast is Best", I challenge you to say that while facing down those several sets of teeth! #bottlefeeding #keepthoseironlevelsup #dadduties #moderndad #betterthisbottlethanme #alien #aliens #xenomorph #chestburster #nobabybooksfor this
A proud father has his child safe in his arms for the first time as he imprints on the little rascal. #parenthood #proudpapa #teethturnedaway #escapethwarted #alien #xenomorph #chestburster
Now THIS is how it's done!