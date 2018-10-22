Parents-To-Be Go Viral For Alien Themed Maternity Shoot

Alien is easily one of the the scariest movies of all time. In fact, the first film of the franchise is known for one scene in particular...when an alien bursts out of a crew member's chest. That scene is so famous, even Space Balls paid homage to it. It's unforgettable.

So when your baby is due near Halloween, you have to make it work in your favor with an Alien themed maternity shoot!

Meet Todd Cameron and his wife Nicole, who are very pregnant. Over the summer, while Nicole was going through multiple body changes, the two came up with a genius maternity shoot idea, the movie, Alien. Specifically the bursting scene!

Now THIS is how it's done!