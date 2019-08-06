“The Matrix” Returning To Theaters To Celebrate 20th Anniversary

August 6, 2019
It’s hard to believe, but this year The Matrix turns 20.

To celebrate its anniversary, the movie will head back to theaters beginning August 30 for just one week, experienced in 4k Dolby Vision and high quality Dolby Atmos sound for the first time ever.

Doug Darrow, senior vice president of Dolby Laboratories’ Cinema Business Group, said in a statement, “Bringing The Matrix to life in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos pays homage to the masterpiece that the Wachowskis created 20 years ago.  Movie lovers will be able to see and experience unforgettable sequences like bullets flying in slow motion with the utmost detail – transforming one of the most iconic sci-fi films of this generation.”

Tickets are available for purchase at Dolby Cinema at AMC locations and on the AMC theater website.

Participating theaters in North Texas include:

AMC NorthPark 15

AMC Valley View 16

Village On The Parkway 9

AMC Dine-In Mesquite 30

AMC Firewheel 18

AMC Classic Mesquite 10

AMC Irving Mall 14

AMC Classic Irving 10

AMC Dine-In Stonebriar 24

Via Entertainment Weekly

