Matthew McConaughey Prepares Meals For Firefighters Battling California Wildfires

Academy Award-winning UT professor Matthew McConaughey made a stop in California early last weekend, to visit some of the first responders battling the state’s raging wildfires.

McConaughey, along with Wild Turkey and Operation BBQ Relief prepared more than 800 turkey dinners for more than 20 Los Angeles firehouses last Friday, along with cooking and packaging an additional 800 meals for the area’s homeless shelters.

McConaughey said in a press release. “Being able to provide meals to the men and women who put themselves on the line is an honor for me, Jimmy and Eddie Russell [Wild Turkey master distillers>. We are grateful to be here today to say thank you, shine a light on their unwavering conviction and hopefully inspire others to get involved and help in their own communities.”

Video of Matthew McConaughey Serves Meals to First Responders Battling California Wildfires

California has been battling wildfires over the last few weeks, most recently with the Maria, Easy, Getty, 46 and Hillside Fires, which have burned more nearly 13,000 acres in all.

For the rest of the calendar year, Wild Turkey will work with Operation BBQ Relief to help first responders in other areas of the U.S., as well, with similar events planned for New Orleans, Chicago, and Dallas.

Via CBS News