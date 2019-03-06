Matthew McConaughey Was In Arlington Last Night!!!

Alright, alright, alright.

Matthew McConaughey made a special appearance in Arlington last night with his Just Keep Livin Foundation. McConaughey stopped by the Rangers Play ball event at the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex where he took pics, signed autographs, and just hung out for a few hours. Yeah, there was an amazing motivational speech too!

Rangers and Matthew McConaughey help North Texas youngsters --> https://t.co/EJ0XooH9Lb pic.twitter.com/iFX6B2vRuK — NBCDFWSports (@NBCDFWSports) March 6, 2019

Got to meet Matthew McConaughey pic.twitter.com/6iAJ1OdLvZ — KillerK204 (@zachfrantz2018) March 6, 2019

Matthew McConaughey on his role as the @TexasLonghorns Minister of Culture pic.twitter.com/Sq6LdrLWyh — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) March 6, 2019

All smiles at @Rangers Youth Academy. --@McConaughey & his foundation Just Keep Livin have partnered with Rangers Youth Foundation since 2011 — bringing education & empowerment to at-risk youth through health & wellness. pic.twitter.com/3OeUKiQEXa — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) March 5, 2019

Matthew McConaughey believes you should see the bright side in things, but not brush away the hardships.



That’s why he felt the need to talk specifically to Sam Houston HS students on Tuesday after the sudden death of a beloved teacher.



Story: https://t.co/AeQqOfE78Y pic.twitter.com/4mKbdRxcwT — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) March 6, 2019

Matthew McConaughey's Just Keep Livin Foundation has been teamed up with the Texas Rangers since 2011. The goal is the "provide high school students an after-school program centered on encouraging students to improve their physical and mental health through exercise, teamwork, gratitude, nutrition, and community service."