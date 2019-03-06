Matthew McConaughey Was In Arlington Last Night!!!

March 6, 2019
(Photo by Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports)

Alright, alright, alright.

Matthew McConaughey made a special appearance in Arlington last night with his Just Keep Livin Foundation. McConaughey stopped by the Rangers Play ball event at the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex where he took pics, signed autographs, and just hung out for a few hours. Yeah, there was an amazing motivational speech too!

Matthew McConaughey's Just Keep Livin Foundation has been teamed up with the Texas Rangers since 2011. The goal is the "provide high school students an after-school program centered on encouraging students to improve their physical and mental health through exercise, teamwork, gratitude, nutrition, and community service."

