Matthew McConaughey Wanted To Play Jack In Titanic

November 6, 2018
Leo VS McConaughey? Who would win your heart?

Believe it or not, but Matthew McConaughey actually wanted to play the role of Jack in the hit movie Titanic. He even auditioned for the role. McConaughey said...

"I went and auditioned for that. I wanted that. I auditioned with Kate Winslet."

However, as we all know, McConaughey did not get the role, but he left the audition thinking he nailed it, saying...

"Walked away from there pretty confident that I had it. I didn't get it. I never got offered that."

Look, we have no doubt Matthew McConaughey could have gotten the job done. He is an Oscar winner after all. But we can't help thinking about the nude painting scene. Does McConaughey say "Alright, alright, alright"?

