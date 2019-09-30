Japanese McDonald’s Advertising French Fries With A Sexy Ronald McDonald

McDonald’s restaurants in Japan have taken an interesting route to make you aware of their delicious french fries.

Pictures have been circulating recently of an incredibly risqué-looking Ronald McDonald as he poses in a too-small speedo with a pack of fries where they DEFINITLEY shouldn’t be.

A little digging, however, may have found that this isn’t a real advertisement at all, but the work of Brooklyn-based artist Wizard Skull, that has made it over to our fellow fast food-fans in Japan. According to Wizard Skull, he began posting the NSFW McDonald's mascot around New York. "From there people began photographing him and he has spread across the world. He's been made into toys, t-shirts, backpacks, posters and stickers," the site reads.

And also, apparently, french fry ads!

