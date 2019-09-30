Japanese McDonald’s Advertising French Fries With A Sexy Ronald McDonald

September 30, 2019
Miles In The Morning
McDonald's, French Fries, Box, 2015

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

McDonald’s restaurants in Japan have taken an interesting route to make you aware of their delicious french fries.

Pictures have been circulating recently of an incredibly risqué-looking Ronald McDonald as he poses in a too-small speedo with a pack of fries where they DEFINITLEY shouldn’t be.

 

A little digging, however, may have found that this isn’t a real advertisement at all, but the work of Brooklyn-based artist Wizard Skull, that has made it over to our fellow fast food-fans in Japan.  According to Wizard Skull, he began posting the NSFW McDonald's mascot around New York. "From there people began photographing him and he has spread across the world. He's been made into toys, t-shirts, backpacks, posters and stickers," the site reads.

And also, apparently, french fry ads!

Via Delish

Tags: 
Mcdonald's
Japan
French Fries
food
Fast Food
Advertisement
Sexy Ronald
Sexy Ronald McDonald
Ronald McDonald
Clown
Cartoon
funny

Recent Podcast Audio
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes