McDonald’s To Bring Back Vintage Happy Meal Toys To Celebrate 40th Anniversary

November 1, 2019
Miles In The Morning
McDonald's, Happy Meal, Toy, Box, Studio Shot

(Photo by Elaine Lok/Detroit Free Press)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

McDonald’s will soon be celebrating the Happy Meal’s 40th anniversary.

In celebration, the restaurant will soon bring back some of its most popular toys.  McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook said in a statement, “Since the Happy Meal was introduced on the menu, it quickly became synonymous with our brand.  Today, this iconic red box creates lasting memories for billions of families annually across the world.”

 

The vintage toys will be available November 7 through 11 while supplies last.  

Fifteen toys will be available, along with two extra Disney exclusives available only in the United States.

Via USA Today

Tags: 
Mcdonald's
Happy Meal
anniversary
Toys
vintage
Retro
Fast Food
Ronald McDonald