McDonald’s To Bring Back Vintage Happy Meal Toys To Celebrate 40th Anniversary

McDonald’s will soon be celebrating the Happy Meal’s 40th anniversary.

In celebration, the restaurant will soon bring back some of its most popular toys. McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook said in a statement, “Since the Happy Meal was introduced on the menu, it quickly became synonymous with our brand. Today, this iconic red box creates lasting memories for billions of families annually across the world.”

Fifteen toys will be available globally with two extra Disney exclusives for the U.S.https://t.co/rw5OyBhsOx — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 1, 2019

The vintage toys will be available November 7 through 11 while supplies last.

Fifteen toys will be available, along with two extra Disney exclusives available only in the United States.

