Meg Ryan & Billy Crystal Reunited For The 30th Anniversary Of "When Harry Met Sally"

April 12, 2019
Believe it or not, but the rom-com that started it all just turned 30! That's right, believe it or not,  "When Harry Met Sally" is 30-years-old! And it wouldn't be a proper celebration without a reunion!

Last night Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan reunited on the red carpet for the TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood. Not only that, but director Rob Reiner showed up too!

What if they made a sequel!!!!!!!!

