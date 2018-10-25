Ooops, Meghan Markle Forgot To Take The Price Tag Off Her Dress

October 25, 2018
meghan_markle

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Oh no! We have our first royal fashion faux pas!

Meghan Markle, while visiting Tonga with her hubby Prince Harry, wore a beautiful red dress. She looked absolutely amazing while walking hand in hand down the red carpet with Harry. However, there was one tiny detail that went overlooked...someone forgot to take the price tag off first.

Ok, it could be worse. And maybe she's planning to take it back. Also, let's not pretend like this has never happened to us.

