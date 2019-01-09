Meghan Markle's Estranged Brother Plans To Invite Her To His Wedding

It's no secret that Meghan Markle has had some serious family drama over the years. Unfortunately, it was all made a little more public when she got engaged to Prince Harry.

The main issues have stemmed from her father and half sister, however, it looks like her half brother is trying to put the family back together again.

Thomas Markle Jr. recently got engaged to Darlene Blount, his girlfriend of two years. The couple are planning for a March wedding, of course with their family and friends present on the big day. In fact, Thomas wants his sister to be there too and plans to invite both Meghan and Prince Harry in hopes of bringing their family back together again. According to People, Thomas said...

"Absolutely I think our wedding will bring the family closer together. It’s hopeful that if Meghan and Harry came and my father, Meghan and Harry could spend some time together with him and that would be good."

No word yet on whether or not Meghan and Harry will be in attendance, but it would be nice if they could all try and reconnect.