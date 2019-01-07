Melissa McCarthy & Hubby Ben Falcone Snuck Sandwiches Into The Golden Globes

January 7, 2019
melissa_mccarthy_ben_falcone

(Photo by Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA)

Anyone can talk about the Golden Globe winners, BUT we're here for the funny stuff that happened behind the scenes.

In what might be the weirdest and greatest story from the Globes, Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone snuck in outside food into the awards show. Why? Well, that's unclear since the Golden Globes is just a big dinner party. Perhaps the food there is terrible?

Anyway, not only did they sneak in sandwiches...they brought in 40 sandwiches! On top of that, apparently they were charging for them (or at least that's what Falcone implied in his Instagram pic).

These are the sandwiches that Mooch smuggled into the Golden Globes. We brought 40, left with 2. We left with some happy customers.

A post shared by Ben Falcone (@benjyfalcone) on

They must have been quite delicious since they only had 2 left at the end of the night.

