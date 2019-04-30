This Meme Perfectly Sums Up The Highways In DFW

April 30, 2019
texas_sign

Fact: the traffic in DFW can get a little insane. Some of the big crazies include, 75, 635, the Toll Road, and even Bush. Each highway has a different feel, you know? Each highway has a different type of driver...a different pace...a different everything. Just a big bag of crazy!

And to sum up all that up, we've found the perfect meme! Thanks to reddit user slightlydamagedbrain for sharing this one!

Hahahahaha! 635 really is like Mad Max!

Texas
highways
road signs
roads
meme

