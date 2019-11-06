Michael Jackson’s First Moonwalk Socks Expected To Fetch $2 Million At Auction

November 6, 2019
Michael Jackson, Wembley Stadium, Concert, 1988

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The socks Michael Jackson was wearing when he busted out the Moonwalk for the very first time will soon be going up for auction.

Jackson wore the socks during his performance of “Billie Jean” during the 1983 television special Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever.

Now, they are for sale, as part of Gottahaverockandroll.com’s Frank DiLeo collection.  DiLeo was the one to sign Jackson to Epic Records, and managed him from 1984 to 1989.

The socks come with a signed letter from Jackson to DiLeo, thanking him for keeping him “on his toes,” along with a letter of authenticity, and are expected to fetch anywhere from $1-$2 million.

Via TMZ

