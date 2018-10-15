"Michael Myers" Actor Learned Killing Advice From A Professional Killer

James Jude Courtney is a 61-year-old actor, and though he himself might not be a household name, you've certainly heard of his latest character.

Courtney will become the seventh person to portray the sadistic killer Michael Myers in the Halloweenmovie franchise. And though he isn't a murderer himself, he was able to convincingly play one thanks to some advice…from an actual killer.

Long ago, Courtney lived with an actual hit man. One evening, they went out to see a movie called The Hit List, of which Courtney was appearing. At the end of the film, the contract killer, aka his roommate, turned to him and said, "Jimmy, it's a really nice movie, but that's not how you kill people." Jimmy said, "Really?" to which his roommate replied, "I'm going to show you how."

Now we don't think Courtney actually went out on a hit, but he did appear to learn some valuable advice on what it takes and how to act as a killer. Courtney explained, "There's a stealth efficiency to the way an actual trained killer works. Movies tend to dilute that quality with dramatic pauses and dialogue, which a true predator would never waste time doing. That efficiency is what I took to the part of Michael Myers."

