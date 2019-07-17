Miles In The Morning Take On The #AgeChallenge!

July 17, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Ok, the #AgeChallenge is the latest trend sweeping the internet, right now.

You plug a photo into FaceApp on your smartphone, and the app instantly ages you.  You get the chance to see a little preview of yourself in your golden years.

So of course, Miles in the Morning had to get in on the fun!

How do you think they look?

#faceappchallenge isn’t getting any better for me ----‍------‍------‍--

A post shared by Jeff Miles (@kluvmiles) on

Ok I’ll play along with this old face thing. #faceapp #faceappchallenge

A post shared by kluvrebekah (@kluvrebekah) on

