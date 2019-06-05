Miles In The Morning Talk To Jimmy Contreras And Andrea Meyer About Taste Of Dallas
Miles In The Morning talked to Jimmy Contreras and Andrea Meyer about Taste of Dallas.
Andrea Meyer is the owner & pastry chef at Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie. She found her sweet tooth at a young age and cannot remember a time when dissert was not her favorite part of the day. After falling in love with pastry in Paris she left her successful yet unfulfilling corporate career as a project manager behind, and now welcomes customers with a familiar smile and kind hear that everyone hopes for in their neighborhood bake shop.
Jimmy Contreras is a father, husband, son, and Taco y Vino owner used to be ashamed to have tacos packed in his lunch box as a child. Now he offers a well curated experience of tacos, wine and vinyl out of a newly restored 1940’s bungalow located in the Bishop Arts District.
Watch the interview in the video above.