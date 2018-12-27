Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Marry In Small Ceremony Over The Weekend

December 27, 2018
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2018

(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married!

The couple confirmed their marriage in a series of social media posts, tying the knot over the weekend in a small ceremony attended by friends and family.

10 years later .....

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

The couple first met on the set of the film The Last Song in 2009, and were engaged once before in 2012.  They called off that first engagement, and even remained separated for three years before reconciling and getting back together.

Congrats to the newlyweds!

Via CNN

