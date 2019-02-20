Miley Cyrus Is Naked Again, This Time In Her Calvins To Parody Shawn Mendes

Calvin Klein just unveiled their newest underwear face...Shawn Mendes.

Needless to say, but people are 100% on board with seeing the popstar in his undies, hanging out by the kitchen sink. Sure, sure he's really gonna get to those dishes in a few.

Not too long after this pic was unveiled, Miley Cyrus decided to do a little parody of her good friend. Apparently, this is Miley's way of saying she "corrupted" Shawn. WARNING!!! This pic you're about to see is NSFW!!!! Yes, there are hearts covering her naughty bits, but still probably not a pic you want to pull up at the office.

Ela é brincalhona assim mesmo: Miley Cyrus compartilha stories com foto de Shawn Mendes na campanha da Calvin Klein. A legenda? "Não deixe suas crianças com a Miley" --. pic.twitter.com/jzPpWAAZdg — PopDaily (@portalpopdaily) February 19, 2019

She's definitely got the look down.