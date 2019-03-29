Miley Cyrus' New Look Is Very "Hannah Montana"

OMG! OMG! OMG! Could there be a Hannah Montana reboot on the way???

Miley Cyrus is toying with our emotions right now. The singer recently got a new do and it looks really, really familiar...as in just like her old Disney channel character Hannah Montana!

The hair is blonde. The bangs are back.

Hannah is punk now! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/I4nUdajchD — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 29, 2019

Seriously, what does this mean?!?!?!?!?!?!?! Is there going to be a reboot? Actually, we did some research and do far, it doesn't look like anything other than Miley embracing the character that made her so successful. There's nothing on IMDB that would imply a reboot. Sorry.