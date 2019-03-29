Miley Cyrus' New Look Is Very "Hannah Montana"

March 29, 2019
miley_cyrus

(Photo by Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY NETWORK)

OMG! OMG! OMG! Could there be a Hannah Montana reboot on the way???

Miley Cyrus is toying with our emotions right now. The singer recently got a new do and it looks really, really familiar...as in just like her old Disney channel character Hannah Montana!

The hair is blonde. The bangs are back.

Seriously, what does this mean?!?!?!?!?!?!?! Is there going to be a reboot? Actually, we did some research and do far, it doesn't look like anything other than Miley embracing the character that made her so successful. There's nothing on IMDB that would imply a reboot. Sorry.

 

