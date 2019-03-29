Miley Cyrus' New Look Is Very "Hannah Montana"
March 29, 2019
OMG! OMG! OMG! Could there be a Hannah Montana reboot on the way???
Miley Cyrus is toying with our emotions right now. The singer recently got a new do and it looks really, really familiar...as in just like her old Disney channel character Hannah Montana!
The hair is blonde. The bangs are back.
Icons only! #HannahMontana pic.twitter.com/SfjweSaLYo— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 29, 2019
March 29, 2019
March 29, 2019
I WIN! #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/e1PoxpWnKm— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 29, 2019
Hannah is punk now! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/I4nUdajchD— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 29, 2019
Seriously, what does this mean?!?!?!?!?!?!?! Is there going to be a reboot? Actually, we did some research and do far, it doesn't look like anything other than Miley embracing the character that made her so successful. There's nothing on IMDB that would imply a reboot. Sorry.