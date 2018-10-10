This Is The Grossest Food Combination Of All Time!

No, no, no, no, no, no. Milk and hotdogs are NOT a thing!

There are day when we search the depths of the internet for content. Sometimes we see things that are just so wrong, we have to share them with you. Today is one of those days.

Be warned, the following picture you are about to see is the grossest food combination of all time. Once you see it, there's no going back. You will sit down to lunch or dinner later today, and this terrible image is going to pop into your head. Knowing that...here we go...

❤️------ A post shared by Chef Boy Yard Tea (@boyswhocancook) on Oct 9, 2018 at 9:19am PDT

Mmmmmm, hotdog cereal.