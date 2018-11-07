OMG! This Dog Cake Is Crazy Realistic!

November 7, 2018
Fondant cakes be cursed! It's all about the buttercream icing.

If you've ever watched the Food Network, you know that when decorating a cake, fondant is the go-to for everything. It's great when you're trying to achieve a certain shape or character. However, while it looks pretty, it tastes gross. In fact, you'll see many of your favorite Food Network stars eat around it during taste tests.

So really, why use it? Especially when there are cake decorators out there that can create something so realistic...like this adorable pupper caught eating a cake!

Yeah, that's ALL cake! And look closely, the dog's tongue even has crumbs on it! Aaaaaaaaaamazing!

