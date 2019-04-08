Miranda Lambert Showed Off Her New Hubby At The ACMs

A little over two months, Miranda Lambert surprised us all with new husband! She simply posted a couple of wedding pictures as the announcement and that was it. Since then, she hasn't posted another picture of him. However, she did take him the ACMs.

Sunday night was one of the biggest nights in country music...the ACMs. Everyone was there, including Miranda Lambert, who walked with her new man down the red carpet while shining bright in lime green!

Miranda Lambert and New Husband Brendan McLoughlin Make Red Carpet Debut at 2019 ACM Awards https://t.co/hzOWqKhJBg — People (@people) April 8, 2019

Now that they've made their first red carpet appearance together at the #ACMAwards, here's everything you need to know about Miranda Lambert's husband: Police officer, father, and model. https://t.co/kmCHU8z7QC pic.twitter.com/CdMA0GEKx6 — E! News (@enews) April 8, 2019

She also performed while she was there.

Wow! Get it girl!