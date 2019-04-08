Miranda Lambert Showed Off Her New Hubby At The ACMs

April 8, 2019
Miles In The Morning
miranda_lambert

(Photo by Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Sipa USA)

A little over two months, Miranda Lambert surprised us all with new husband! She simply posted a couple of wedding pictures as the announcement and that was it. Since then, she hasn't posted another picture of him. However, she did take him the ACMs.

Sunday night was one of the biggest nights in country music...the ACMs. Everyone was there, including Miranda Lambert, who walked with her new man down the red carpet while shining bright in lime green!

She also performed while she was there.

“A hit isn’t a position on a chart, it’s what people sing along to. Thanks for being on this ride with me.” . Sing along with Miranda this fall on the #RoadsideBarsandPinkGuitars Tour! Mirandalambert.com for info - Team ML

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on

Wow! Get it girl!

