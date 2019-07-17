"Modern Family" Star Sarah Hyland Gets Engaged To "Bachelorette" Contestant Adam Wells

July 17, 2019
Sarah Hyland

(Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

Yesterday, Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland announced her engagement to Adam Wells, a contestant on season 12 of The Bachelorette.

Wells posted an amazing video of the proposal, and Hyland followed it up with a series of incredibly sweet photos.

A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on

That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

Hyland and Adams first started dating in October 2017, after Wells "slid into [Hyland's> DMs, according to an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.  She also said the two bonded over their "love of tacos."

Via CNN

