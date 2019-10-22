Mom Spots Horrifying “Ghost Baby” Sleeping Next To Her Child

October 22, 2019
Maritza Cibuls was getting ready for bed when she decided to check on her 18-month-old on the baby monitor.

She was so frightened by what she saw, she “barely” got any sleep.

Cibuls saw what she believed to be a “ghost baby” sleeping next to her child.

Turns out though, it wasn’t a ghost baby at all.

Apparently, Cibuls’ husband forgot to put the mattress protector on when he changed the sheets, revealing a large picture of a baby’s face on the price tag.  Cibuls said when she told her husband what happened “he just laughed.”  She wrote on Facebook, “I could kill him.”

