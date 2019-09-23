Texas Mom Surprises Daughter Getting Off School Bus In Massive Pink Unicorn Costume

September 23, 2019
Somer Scandridge and her husband always like to match their children’s Halloween costumes.

This year, her daughter Madison, 6, decided she wanted to be a unicorn.  Well, Somer’s costume came in earlier than expected, right before Madison was to arrive home from a day at school.

So, Somer did the only logical thing, and put on the massive pink unicorn costume to welcome Madison home from school.

The bus started honking as it approached, and Madison ran out yelling, “Mama, you look like a real unicorn!”

Somer told CNN, “She’s young, and I knew she would absolutely love it.” 

Somer and her husband always try to do spontaneous things with their family, and she was just happy Madisonwas ecstatic and her costume and didn’t just walk by embarrassed.  She said, “It’s important to let them smile and be happy and do fun things, and not have an attitude.”

Via WTVR

