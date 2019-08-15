Mom Takes Solo Trip To Disney World After Dropping Her Kids Off For The First Day Of School

August 15, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Disney World, Magic Kingdom, Orlando, Crowd, 1997

(Photo by FLORIDA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Lisa DiNoto lives just over a mile from Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

A Disney fanatic, after dropping her children off for the first day of school, DiNoto decided to head to the park.  By herself.  No kids in tow.

While their visits to Disney are normally a family affair, DiNoto said it seemed "totally natural to pop into Magic Kingdom" for a spontaneous trip after dropping her kids off at school.  She chronicled her entire trip on her blog, The Castle Run, writing, "This is what you do after you drop your kids off on the first day of school.  You get yourself a pin and you walk it around Magic Kingdom like some garden gnome on a world adventure."

DiNoto grabbed a pin from the park, and wrote that she was celebrating the "1st day of school," asking several of the performers to pose with it.  

Disney Mom 101: First Day of School Edition ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ This, my friends. This is what you do after you drop your kids off on the first day of school.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ You get yourself a pin and you walk it around Magic Kingdom like some garden gnome on a world adventure.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Check the link in my bio or swipe in my stories for the full adventure. ⁣--⁣ ⁣⁣ #disneymom #disneyblogger #firstdayofschool

A post shared by Lisa - Walt Disney World Local (@thecastlerunner) on

DiNoto said the Fairy Godmother got the biggest laugh from her pin.  She said, "She was laughing so hard she was crying and we just started hugging and laughing together.  She reached into her sleeve and pulled out a bag of pixie dust and handed it to me and said, ‘This is for you and only you. You use it today.'  It was one of those moments of connection that is really what the parks are all about."

Via NY Post

 

 

 

Tags: 
Lisa DiNoto
Mother
Children
Kids
Disney World
Orlando
first day of school
The Castle Run
Disney
Mickey Mouse

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes