Man Narrowly Avoids Death After Confused Hunter Mistakes Him For Bigfoot And Shoots Him

A 27-year-old in Montana narrowly avoided death after being shot at whilst setting up targets he himseld could shoot.

The victim avoided a bullet three feet to his left, only to have another whiz by him on the right. He avoided even more gunfire by running into nearby trees, until he was finally able to confront the man shooting at him, a stranger sitting in black Ford F-150. The reason the man was shooting at him? He thought it was Bigfoot.

The alleged shooter told the victim, “I thought you were Bigfoot. I don’t target practice, but if I see something that looks like Bigfoot, I just shoot at it.”

The shooter even advised the victim to wear orange next time he goes out, so others don’t confuse him for the elusive Sasquatch.

The incident occurred Sunday, but the victim didn't report it to the police until Monday saying he didn't think it was “necessary.” He couldn't provide a description of the shooter, or his license plate number, so police have little to go on. A woman in Idaho has also reported a man sitting in a Ford F-150 who shot at her, but she did not mention anything about Bigfoot.

Police are currently looking.

Via HuffPost