More Than 2/3 Of Parents Admit To Stealing Their Kids’ Halloween Candy

Lots of families went out trick-or-treating over the weekend, so there is no doubt your house is flooded with candy.

So much candy, that there is no way your kids would notice one or two pieces missing, right?

Well, that’s how more than two-thirds of these parents feel. A group of 2,000 parents of children aged 3-15 were interviewed, and it was found that two-thirds of those respondents have stolen Halloween candy meant for their kids. Of those who have taken candy, the average parents at a THIRD of their kids’ total stash!

The survey also revealed that 59% of parents also actually hid candy from their children!

