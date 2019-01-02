Is This The Most Awkward New Year’s Kiss Ever?

We all know the tradition of kissing your significant other when the clock strikes midnight to ring in the New Year.

A man appearing on a popular Dutch channel during a New Year's party decided to shoot his shot, and go in for a kiss with his date. The woman he was with did not want to do the same.

What resulted is probably the most awkward attempt at a New Year's kiss you’ll ever see.

I hope your 2019 starts off better than this guy's pic.twitter.com/iDB7Cr0b7W — Rex (@ThatRexGuy) December 31, 2018

As someone pointed out online, "Well, there is always 2020."

Via NY Post