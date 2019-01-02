Is This The Most Awkward New Year’s Kiss Ever?

January 2, 2019
Miles In The Morning
People, Celebrating, Party, New Year's Eve
We all know the tradition of kissing your significant other when the clock strikes midnight to ring in the New Year.

A man appearing on a popular Dutch channel during a New Year's party decided to shoot his shot, and go in for a kiss with his date.  The woman he was with did not want to do the same.

What resulted is probably the most awkward attempt at a New Year's kiss you’ll ever see.

 

As someone pointed out online, "Well, there is always 2020."

Via NY Post

