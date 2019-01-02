Is This The Most Awkward New Year’s Kiss Ever?
January 2, 2019
We all know the tradition of kissing your significant other when the clock strikes midnight to ring in the New Year.
A man appearing on a popular Dutch channel during a New Year's party decided to shoot his shot, and go in for a kiss with his date. The woman he was with did not want to do the same.
What resulted is probably the most awkward attempt at a New Year's kiss you’ll ever see.
I hope your 2019 starts off better than this guy's pic.twitter.com/iDB7Cr0b7W— Rex (@ThatRexGuy) December 31, 2018
As someone pointed out online, "Well, there is always 2020."
Via NY Post