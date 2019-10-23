Alexis Bledel, James Corden, Sophie Turner Top The Most Dangerous Celebrities To Google

A recent study from the antivirus program McAfee recently found that Alexis Bledel, best known for her role on Gilmore Girls, was the most dangerous celebrity to search online.

McAfee has performed this study for the last 13 years, researching which famous individuals generate the "riskiest" results that could potentially expose their fans to malicious websites and viruses.

Gary Davis, chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee, said, "Consumers may not be fully aware that the searches they conduct pose risk, nor may they understand the detrimental effects that can occur when personal information is compromised in exchange for access to their favorite celebrities, movies, TV shows or music. Criminals use deceptive websites to dupe unsuspecting consumers into accessing malicious files or content. It is essential that consumers learn to protect their digital lives from lurking cybercriminals by thinking twice before they click on suspicious links or download content."

The top ten most dangerous celebrities to search for include:

Position

Celebrity

1-Alexis Bledel

2-James Corden

3-Sophie Turner

4-Anna Kendrick

5-Lupita Nyong’o

6-Jimmy Fallon

7-Jackie Chan

8-Lil Wayne

9-Nicki Minaj

10-Tessa Thompson

Via Business Wire