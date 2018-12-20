Mother Yanks Would-Be Car Thief From Her Car And Holds Him Down Until Police Arrive

Moms are the strongest people in the world, and we have the video evidence to prove it.

49-year-old Tihisha Jones was about to take her children to school when she noticed a man already sitting in the front seat of Honda Pilot. She struggled with the driver, 19-year-old Bernadino Santiago, until she managed to pull him out of the car from the passenger’s seat door, take him down, and hold him until the cops showed up!

Dude tries to steal her car this morning. She pulled him out the truck and proceeded to beat his ass. Here’s what happened next. #welcometothebronx #thisaintSOBROitstheSOUTHBRONX pic.twitter.com/e8RBf0oK14 — ᵟᵁᴱᴱᴺ ˢᵁᴳᴬᴿ (@KMackBrand) December 18, 2018

Jones told ABC 7, “I had to take matters into my own hands because I work, I saved to get that car myself. I’m a single parent, I saved to get that.”

Santiago, who was highly intoxicated, tried to convince police that he had mistaken Jones' car for an Uber. They didn't buy it. He’s currently facing multiple charges, including attempted grand larceny.

Via NY Post