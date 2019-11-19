Motley Crue Are Back! Set For Gigantic Stadium Tour With Def Leppard And Posion

In 2014, Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx said, “There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”

Well, it seems a lot can change in five years, as the boys are back!

Motley Crue is preparing for a 2020 stadium tour alongside other ‘80s royalties Def Leppard and Poison.

MÖTLEY CRÜE IS BACK!!!

Read the official statement here - https://t.co/bvBDlVHHVB pic.twitter.com/2XmmgezBrf — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) November 18, 2019

Prior to their final show in 2015, all four members of the band signed a “cessation of touring agreement,” which they said was a binding document that would prohibit them from ever playing again after their current tour ended. That “contract” was blown up in the promotional video.

Specific dates and venues have yet to be announced.

Via Rolling Stone