The Vans Challenge Gets A Texas Twist With Cowboy Boots!

March 13, 2019
cowboy_boots
Last week the Vans Challenge went viral. Everybody with a social media account was throwing their shoes up in the air just to see if they land on their soles. Basically, it's the shoe equivalent of a cat always landing on its feet.

See for yourself, Vans always land right side up!

CONFIRMED: @vans of all styles, colors, and collabs will always land up! #VansChallenge

A post shared by Footaction (@footaction) on

Well, that challenge just got a Texas twist! Apparently, it works with Cowboy boots too!

I see your #VansChallenge and I raise you the #CowboyBootsChallenge (via @12_gage__shotgun)

A post shared by Sorry, I'm Texan (@sorryimtexan) on

Now, we can't confirm or deny that this happens with every pair Cowboy boots, but it might be fun to test it out!

