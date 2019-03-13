The Vans Challenge Gets A Texas Twist With Cowboy Boots!

Last week the Vans Challenge went viral. Everybody with a social media account was throwing their shoes up in the air just to see if they land on their soles. Basically, it's the shoe equivalent of a cat always landing on its feet.

See for yourself, Vans always land right side up!

Well, that challenge just got a Texas twist! Apparently, it works with Cowboy boots too!

Now, we can't confirm or deny that this happens with every pair Cowboy boots, but it might be fun to test it out!