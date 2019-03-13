The Vans Challenge Gets A Texas Twist With Cowboy Boots!
March 13, 2019
Last week the Vans Challenge went viral. Everybody with a social media account was throwing their shoes up in the air just to see if they land on their soles. Basically, it's the shoe equivalent of a cat always landing on its feet.
See for yourself, Vans always land right side up!
CONFIRMED: @vans of all styles, colors, and collabs will always land up! #VansChallenge
Well, that challenge just got a Texas twist! Apparently, it works with Cowboy boots too!
I see your #VansChallenge and I raise you the #CowboyBootsChallenge (via @12_gage__shotgun)
Now, we can't confirm or deny that this happens with every pair Cowboy boots, but it might be fun to test it out!