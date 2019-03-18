There Was A "Boy Meets World" Reunion Over The Weekend!

March 18, 2019
Ben_Savage

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador)

Over the weekend, the cast of "Boy Meets World" has a bit of a reunion. And the whole gang was there...Mr. Feeny, Cory, Topanga, Shawn, & even Eric!

Before you jump to conclusions, the show is not getting a reboot. At least that we know of. Actually, the cast was in Seattle together for the Emerald City Comic Con. Get ready 90s kids, you're going to feel all the feels from your pre-teen years.

On the second day, they chop off your feet. It's a weird ritual. #emeraldcitycomiccon

A post shared by Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) on

Always my teacher and friend

A post shared by Ben Savage (@bensavage) on

Coffee talk

A post shared by Ben Savage (@bensavage) on

So...we don’t ALWAYS get along. #familyfight #eccc

A post shared by Will Friedle (@officialwillfriedle) on

Awwwwwww, they're still a family!

