There Was A "Boy Meets World" Reunion Over The Weekend!
March 18, 2019
Over the weekend, the cast of "Boy Meets World" has a bit of a reunion. And the whole gang was there...Mr. Feeny, Cory, Topanga, Shawn, & even Eric!
Before you jump to conclusions, the show is not getting a reboot. At least that we know of. Actually, the cast was in Seattle together for the Emerald City Comic Con. Get ready 90s kids, you're going to feel all the feels from your pre-teen years.
On the second day, they chop off your feet. It's a weird ritual. #emeraldcitycomiccon
Awwwwwww, they're still a family!