There Was A "Boy Meets World" Reunion Over The Weekend!

Over the weekend, the cast of "Boy Meets World" has a bit of a reunion. And the whole gang was there...Mr. Feeny, Cory, Topanga, Shawn, & even Eric!

Before you jump to conclusions, the show is not getting a reboot. At least that we know of. Actually, the cast was in Seattle together for the Emerald City Comic Con. Get ready 90s kids, you're going to feel all the feels from your pre-teen years.

Always my teacher and friend A post shared by Ben Savage (@bensavage) on Mar 14, 2019 at 8:19pm PDT

Coffee talk A post shared by Ben Savage (@bensavage) on Mar 17, 2019 at 12:11pm PDT

Awwwwwww, they're still a family!