National Media Doesn’t Understand Texas Geography, Believes Marfa A Suburb Of Dallas

November 6, 2019
We all understand how big Texas is.

Apparently, the rest of the country does not.

The Poynter Institute, a journalism school and research organization in St. Petersburg, Florida, called Marfa a “suburb” of Dallas.  Marfa, of course, is 520 miles away, a drive time of about 7 hours and 36 minutes.

 

For comparison, that’s like calling Cleveland a suburb of Manhattan! 

The article was eventually updated to correct an additional mistake, calling El Paso "adjacent" to the Rio Grande Valley, even though they are about 700 miles apart!

The moral of the story: Texas is big, y'all. 

Via Texas Monthly

