How Would You Like To Drink Beer & Make $40 Hour?

How old is too old to do a summer internship? And do you have to be a student?

Cause Natty Light has the greatest internship ever and it pays $40 per hour!!!

Can you "create fire viral content" and "design some sick swag"? This is your gig!

They aren't looking for people who had a 4.0 but people who are "Natty qualified" by making the most of their college years!