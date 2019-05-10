How Would You Like To Drink Beer & Make $40 Hour?

May 10, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Natural_Light

(Photo by Alton Strupp/Courier Journal)

How old is too old to do a summer internship? And do you have to be a student?

Cause Natty Light has the greatest internship ever and it pays $40 per hour!!! 

Can you "create fire viral content" and "design some sick swag"?  This is your gig!

They aren't looking for people who had a 4.0 but people who are "Natty qualified" by making the most of their college years!

