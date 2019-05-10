How Would You Like To Drink Beer & Make $40 Hour?
May 10, 2019
How old is too old to do a summer internship? And do you have to be a student?
Cause Natty Light has the greatest internship ever and it pays $40 per hour!!!
Can you "create fire viral content" and "design some sick swag"? This is your gig!
Dust off those resumes people #NattyIntern pic.twitter.com/nZxYdu4Aco— Natural Light (@naturallight) May 8, 2019
They aren't looking for people who had a 4.0 but people who are "Natty qualified" by making the most of their college years!