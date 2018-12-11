Find Out If You're On Santa's Naughty Or Nice List

"Oh, you better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout I'm telling you why...Santa Claus is coming to town."

Naughty or nice? Where do you think you fall when it comes to Santa's list? Good news! we have the answer! In fact, we think Santa is actually behind the website because it's soooooooooooo accurate!

All you have to do is type your name in HERE and the website does the rest!

Ok, of course we had to have a little fun with the KLUV team! So here we go...

Jeff Miles - Whoa Jeff Miles! You need to start thinking about packing your bags if you don't change your ways soon. Santa is more likely to hunt you down than bring you a present.

Rebekah Black - Well, Rebekah Black, I don't know how you pulled it off, but you actually made the Nice List.

David Rancken - Hmmmm... you've got a couple weeks left to redeem yourself David Rancken. Right now, you are on the Naughty List!

Jenny Q. - In the words of Larry David, you've been "pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good" this year.

Blake Powers - So far you are on the "Nice" list, but you'd better watch out... Santa's checking his list twice!

Jonathan Doll - Jonathan Doll, Santa has something extra special for you this year! You're at the top of the Nice List.

Jim Zippo - You better start making some room for the huge lump of coal your about to get, or either start cleaning up your act Jim Zippo!

Ben Bradshaw - Congratulations, Ben Bradshaw! You've made the Nice List! JUST KIDDING. You've been a very bad, bad person.

Jay Cresswell - Well, Jay Cresswell, you've been a good kid this year. Santa has lots of good stuff for you this Christmas!