NCAA To Allow Players To Profit Off Of Name, Image, And Likeness

In a landmark shift for student-athletes all over the country, the NCAA has voted to allow its players to finally get paid.

The NCAA Board of Governors voted Tuesday to allow its players to profit off of their “use of their name, image and likeness” once its three divisions decide on rules for such opportunities. Michael Drake, chair of the board for the NCAA, said, “We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes.”

NCAA Board of Governors starts process to enhance name, image and likeness opportunities: https://t.co/tQaLUBgton pic.twitter.com/QaSYMAUfKn — NCAA (@NCAA) October 29, 2019

The board asked each division of the NCAA to create their own rules between now and January 2021. NCAA President Mark Emmert told CNN, “Structuring a model for allowing students to monetize a name, image and likeness while maintaining some recruiting balance is one of the biggest and hardest issues that everyone's dealing with.”

The NCAA said that the new rules should continue to make compensation for play “impermissible,” and that athletes are not employees of the universities.

Via CNN