NCIS' Mark Harmon Allegedly "Body Checked" Pauley Perrette

June 11, 2019
Miles In The Morning
pauley_perrette

(Photo by Jaguar/AdMedia/Sipa Press)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

It's been exactly a year to the date since Pauley Perrette left NCIS. Sadly, things did NOT end well. According to Perrette, she was basically fired after complaining about physical assaults by her coworkers.

Fast forward to just a few days ago...apparently NCIS fans have been asking and begging Perrette to come back on the show. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like it's in the cards, especially since Perrette called out her costar Mark Harmon on Twitter.

TMZ is now reporting that Mark Harmon allegedly "body checked" Perrette. There's also talk that Harmon would bring his dog on set when she was around as a way of intimidating her.

Tags: 
pauley perrette
ncis
mark harmon
abusive
physical assault

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes