NCIS' Mark Harmon Allegedly "Body Checked" Pauley Perrette

It's been exactly a year to the date since Pauley Perrette left NCIS. Sadly, things did NOT end well. According to Perrette, she was basically fired after complaining about physical assaults by her coworkers.

Fast forward to just a few days ago...apparently NCIS fans have been asking and begging Perrette to come back on the show. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like it's in the cards, especially since Perrette called out her costar Mark Harmon on Twitter.

NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it!#HappyPlace Love y’all! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 7, 2019

TMZ is now reporting that Mark Harmon allegedly "body checked" Perrette. There's also talk that Harmon would bring his dog on set when she was around as a way of intimidating her.