Nearly 500 Steers Go Missing From North Texas Ranch

September 19, 2019
A local rancher has reported that nearly 500 steers have gone missing from his Clay County Ranch.

The rancher believes the steers, ranging in weight from 400 to 500 pounds each were likely taken some time between November 2018 and August 2019.  Due to the size of the herd, the rancher did not “discover the missing animals until shipping the remainder of the cattle,” according to a statement from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

 

The steers are a mixed breed Charolais and Black Angus.  A TSRA anti-theft initiative called Operation Cow Thief is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

