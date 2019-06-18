Nearly Every American Uses Their Phone Or Tablet While Watching TV, Study Finds

June 18, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Man, Tablet, iPad, Couch, Relaxing, Jeans

(Photo by Getty Images)

Americans have become obsessed with their handheld devices.

A recent study has found that 88% of Americans use their phone or tablet the same while they are also watching television.  

Venture capitalist and researcher Mary Meeker found that most TV watchers were doing what she called “research” on their devices, meaning 71% of those surveyed were looking up content related to whatever they were watching, and 41% messaging friends and family about whatever they were watching.  

Meeker also found that Americans spend an average of 3.6 hours a day on their phones or tablets, up from 3.3 last year, and unbelievably 0.3 from a decade ago.  Also, for the first time ever, Americans are spending more time on their phones than the time they spend actually watching TV.  In 2018, 28% of all the time Americans spent watching footage daily was on mobile, according to the report.

Via Quartz

