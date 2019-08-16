Nearly Half Of Americans Admit To Wearing The Same Pair Of Underwear At Least Two Days In A Row

August 16, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Woman Holding Underwear, White Underwear, Close-Up, Laundry Room

(Photo by Getty Images)

Conventional wisdom holds that you should change your underwear every day, or at least washed after every wear.

This, according to underwear company Tommy John, who conducted a survey to try and gauge the underwear hygiene habits of the common American.  And the results might make you gag.

Tommy John found, after surveying 2,000 men and women, that 45% of Americans wear the same pair of underwear at least two days in a row.  And if that isn't enough, 13% of those surveyed reveal they've worn the same pair of underwear for a week or more.

And believe it or not, of the 13% who wear their underwear for a week straight, men were 2.5 times more likely to not change their undies than women. 

Tommy John recommend exchanging out your underwear every six months to a year, as even clean underwear carries up to 10,000 living bacteria, even after being washed.  Imagine how much bacteria dirty underwear contains!

The survey suggests keeping up to two weeks worth of underwear at a time saying, "Just like brushing your teeth or taking a bath, changing your underwear on a daily basis is a must – and making sure you maintain your underwear wardrobe by swapping out old pairs for new pairs is just as important."

Via KTVU

