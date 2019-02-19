For Your Listening Pleasure, Man Hilariously Autotunes His Cat's Meow

February 19, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
cat
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

You know, it's been a long time since we've had a really great autotune. Honestly, it's been hard to top T-Pain, and the Antoine Dodson or Double Rainbow remixes. However, we're down to bring it back. So let's start with this cat.

Meet Elton. Apparently he loves to purr all morning long, which annoys his human Joaquin Baldwin. So as a way of embracing the purrs, Baldwin autotuned several of his cat's meows.

Ok, that was glorious! Now, all we need is a remix! Here's to hoping the guys that songify the news will get on it!

By the way, Elton is very fitting name for this kitty. You know because he likes to sing.

Tags: 
Cat
autotune
meow
elton
Singing

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes