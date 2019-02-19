For Your Listening Pleasure, Man Hilariously Autotunes His Cat's Meow

You know, it's been a long time since we've had a really great autotune. Honestly, it's been hard to top T-Pain, and the Antoine Dodson or Double Rainbow remixes. However, we're down to bring it back. So let's start with this cat.

Meet Elton. Apparently he loves to purr all morning long, which annoys his human Joaquin Baldwin. So as a way of embracing the purrs, Baldwin autotuned several of his cat's meows.

Video of Autotuned Cat

Ok, that was glorious! Now, all we need is a remix! Here's to hoping the guys that songify the news will get on it!

By the way, Elton is very fitting name for this kitty. You know because he likes to sing.