Daughter Vandalizes Dad's Face While He Was Taking A Nap

Dads, do NOT fall asleep on the job. We repeat, do NOT fall asleep on the job. And if you do happen to take a snooze, be sure to look at your face in the mirror before you leave the house.

Why? Because your children will deface you! Like this little girl, who left her mark all over dad's face. However the funny part is dad had no idea. It wasn't until the neighbor mentioned his face has been vandalized!

Smart girl right here! Sticking with the dog did it! Ha!