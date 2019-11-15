Neighbors Tired Of Potholes Fill Them With Christmas Trees

A group of homeowners in Atlanta were tired of the potholes going ignored in their neighborhood.

So in order to grab the city’s attention, and put some pressure on their local officials, the group of neighbors decided to plant a Christmas tree in the pothole.

The group even wrote their own lyrics, and stood around the tree to sing their custom pothole tree carol.

The lyrics read:

O Archwood tree, o Archwood tree

How lovely are thy branches

Asphault expands in summertime

Rebuilds potholes in wintertime

O Archwood tree, o Archwood tree

How scary is that sinkhole

Video of Homeowners put Christmas tree in pothole

Homeowner Sharon Magruder said they wanted to get the county’s attention, but still have a little fun while doing so. “Instead of being negative and screaming and stomping our feet and being ugly about it why not have fun with it and still get attention and get the job done so it’s not so dangerous for the neighborhood,” she said.

Via CBS Philly